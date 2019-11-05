05/11/19
M. AllenMark Allen
Starting from
14:00
M. SeltMatthew Selt
Champion of Champions • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Mark Allen - Matthew Selt
Champion of Champions - 5 November 2019

Champion of Champions – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Allen and Matthew Selt live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 5 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Allen vs Matthew Selt. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment