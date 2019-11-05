LIVE

Mark Selby - Yan Bingtao

Champion of Champions - 5 November 2019

Champion of Champions – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Selby and Bingtao Yan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 5 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Selby vs Bingtao Yan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.