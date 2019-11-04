Getty Images
Reanne Evans pushes Shaun Murphy to brink in 4-3 thriller
Shaun Murphy almost suffered an upset in the Group semi-finals of the ManBetX Champion of Champions against Reanne Evans.
The world number eight and 2005 world champion needed all of the seven frames to beat his opponent.
He looked set for a comfortable victory when wins of 74-1, 86-26 and 65-44 left him just one frame from the win.
However Evans hit back with three consecutive frames of her own to push Murphy to a final-frame decider.
Murphy saved a match-high break of 130 to pull off a 134-0 win.
Evans is the first woman to compete in the Champion of Champions tournament.
