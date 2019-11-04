The world number eight and 2005 world champion needed all of the seven frames to beat his opponent.

He looked set for a comfortable victory when wins of 74-1, 86-26 and 65-44 left him just one frame from the win.

However Evans hit back with three consecutive frames of her own to push Murphy to a final-frame decider.

Murphy saved a match-high break of 130 to pull off a 134-0 win.

Evans is the first woman to compete in the Champion of Champions tournament.