World number one Judd Trump is looking unstoppable right now after thrashing Stuart Bingham 4-0 at the Champion of Champions event in Milton Keynes.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Trump are the favourites to claim the £150,000 top prize, with the English Open champion making light work of his opening contest against Bingham.

Masters champion Bingham could not get going, with Trump's break of 119 in the third frame setting him on course to win the best of seven match-up, sealed in the fourth with a break of 63.

Trump and Shaun Murphy are the seeded players in Group 2, with Trump facing the winner of Murphy's clash with David Gilbert tonight with a place in the overall semi-finals at stake.

