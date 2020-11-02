World number one Judd Trump compiled an astonishing five centuries in six frames on his way to a 6-3 win over former World Championship semi-finalist David Gilbert in their Group Two final but believes he has yet to hit top gear.

Trump also enjoyed a break of 119 in his 4-0 drubbing of Stuart Bingham earlier on Tuesday, but feels there is room for improvement with a possible meeting with Ronnie O'Sullivan on the cards in the semi-finals on Saturday if the world champion tops Group Three.

Trump's effort equalled the record for a best-of-11 frame match by revelling in five centuries in six frames with breaks of 103, 117, 112, 107 and 138 helping him ease through having trailed 2-1.

His sparkling break-building matched Fergal O'Brien, who rolled in five centuries to beat Barry Hawkins 6–5 at the 2016 UK Championship.

"I don't think it was my best snooker, but the scoring was there," said Trump. "Maybe a little bit flatter. When you make century breaks, you feel like you play better than you have.

"Towards the end, every time I got in I thought I was going to score heavy. At the start I was winging it and he was the better player. You don't want to give Dave chances.

"In the end, I'm very happy with how I finished the match. It's an amazing tournament and set-up. The arena here spurs you on to play well."

Trump has won 10 ranking events and the Masters over the past two years, but has lost twice in the Champion of Champions final – 10-7 to O'Sullivan in 2014 and 10-9 to Neil Robertson last year.

Gilbert made 107 and three 50 plus breaks in a 4-2 win over Shaun Murphy, who compiled two plus 70 efforts in losing the other Group Two semi-final.

