Mark Allen continued his blistering form with a 6-1 win over world number one Judd Trump as he coasted into the Champion of Champions final.
Buoyed by his 6-3 win over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, Allen again laid waste to the table making knocks of 102, 65 and 66 on his way to a 5-0 advantage at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
- Watch Neil Robertson's stunning long double shot at Champion of Champions
- Champion of Champions snooker 2020 - Latest draw, schedule and results
Trump prevented the whitewash with an 80 break before Allen finalised matters with a closing 67. He will face defending champion Neil Robertson in the final over the best-of-19 frames on Sunday,
“I’m very, very happy,” said Allen. “It was a completely different performance from the O’Sullivan match but it had to be, because I’m not going to out-pot Judd over distance. I had to make sure I kept it tight and make it really tough for him. He is world number one by a mile so I knew I had to do something different to beat him.
“Judd is capable of getting on a run and scoring heavy and fast; 5-0 can turn to 5-3, 5-4 very quickly, so to take advantage of the tight frames was a big bonus because they can swing a match and on another day that match is 3-2 after five frames. I played some good safety towards the end of some frames and pulled away to 5-0."
Robertson edged out Selby in their last-four meeting, but Allen said: "Neil showed in his semi-final against Selby just how good he is capable of playing and I will need to be at my very, very best - better than I was tonight. It is going to be a tough final but I have beaten him before and I will fancy my chances tomorrow.”