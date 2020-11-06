Neil Robertson remained on course to retain his Champion of Champions title with a 6-5 victory over Mark Selby in an epic semi-final clash at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The world number three Robertson trailed 3-2 and 4-3, but emerged victorious with some impeccable attacking play and scoring in a thrilling contest seven-times world champion and media pundit Stephen Hendry described as the greatest best-of-11 frames semi-final he has witnessed.

Robertson enjoyed breaks of 68, 100, 141, 121 and 54 with Selby contributing 70, 54, 81, 131, 137 and 137 with nothing between the players throughout.

With six centuries in the match, it equalled the record for a best-of-11 frames match, set in the 2016 Masters quarter-final between Robertson and Judd Trump, which world number one Trump won 6-5.

"Without the crowds, the standard is probably a fraction better because when you miss you don't feel under the same pressure," said 2010 world champion Robertson, who edged Trump 10-9 in last year's final.

It was a brilliant match, and the winner tonight was snooker and the fans watching at home.

Australia's leading player Robertson lost 13-7 to Selby in the World Championship quarter-finals in August, but has emulated his 6-5 win over Selby in the English Open semi-finals last month with another victory against the three-times world champion in a final-frame decider.

"He completely outplayed me at the World Championship," said Robertson. "I took him on at a game over 25 frames that I don't think anybody is capable of doing over that distance.

"My safety was quite good, but his was better. The last two matches I've played against him have been on my terms, but they've gone to deciders and Mark has also played really well. I think that brings out the best in us.

"I'm a good safety player, but my strength is potting and scoring."

Selby has won the European Masters this season, reached two semi-finals and the final group-stage of the Championship League, but put a brave face on a defeat where he did little wrong.

"When both players are playing that good, it comes down to a bit of a run here and there," said Selby.

Neil has played fantastic, it is just a shame to be on the losing end. We both played great. I didn't really get a chance in the final frame.

