Neil Robertson pulled off one of the most memorable shots of his career during an epic 6-5 win over Mark Selby in their Champion of Champions semi-final.

Robertson rolled in breaks of 68, 100, 141, 121 and 54 with three-times world champion Selby making 70, 54, 81, 131, 137 and 137 in a thrilling joust between two of the game's leading players that saw their respective pot success rate soar to an astonishing 94 percent over the match.

The Melburnian has the chance to claim back-to-back titles at the event after his 10-9 win over world number one Judd Trump a year ago. He will face Trump or Mark Allen in Sunday's best-of-19 frame final.

The quality of the contest was summed up when the 2010 world champion ran out of position on a break of 93 in the ninth frame, but quickly worked out his angles before stroking a long double into the yellow pocket that left a disbelieving commentator Phil Yates exclaiming: "You have got to be kidding me!"

"The double to keep the century alive. I get really annoyed if I make 90 and don't make 100," said Robertson, who has so far compiled 25 centuries this season, seven more than Trump.

The double was nice. I could hear someone getting excited in the commentary box as it trickled towards the pocket. I had a bit of a chuckle, but it was nice to convert it.

With six centuries in the match, it equalled the record for a best-of-11 frames match, set in the 2016 Masters quarter-final between Robertson and Trump, which Trump won 6-5.

Neil Robertson dispatches ‘extravagant’ four-ball plant against Mark Selby

