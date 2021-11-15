Judd Trump started his Champion of Champions Group 1 campaign with a 4-1 win over World Seniors champion David Lilley.

Trump will face the winner of Stephen Maguire against Ryan Day for a spot in semi-finals at 7pm on Monday.

In their short sleeve shirts, Trump and Lilley got off to a nervy start at the University of Bolton Stadium and it was Lilley who got the breakthrough in the opening frame after 23 minutes.

World No 2 Trump potted a red into the green pocket before missing a difficult brown, handing Lilley the chance to capitalise, and he did so.

Trump continued to look out of sorts in the second frame, but he edged it with a break of 26 to level the contest.

Lilley then squandered two glorious chances to regain the lead. First he missed a black off its spot then, on 48, Trump missed a delicate plant into the middle pocket to allow Lilley to nudge home the remaining red, but he then failed to pocket the following red which ultimately cost him the frame as Trump put it to bed.

Trump looked more his usual self in the fourth frame. A run of 72 left Lilley needing snookers, but with four reds left he returned to the table and began reducing the deficit.

Lilley cleared a few balls so there was one red left and he did find a snooker. But eventually Trump clipped a long red to the left corner to secure the frame.

Trump booked his place in the group final after stealing the fifth frame on the black. Lilley missed a brown across the table, with the blue blocking, before a poor follow-up shot then allowed Trump to sweep up the colours.

