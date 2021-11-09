Sixteen players, the majority of whom qualified by winning major tournaments, will compete for the £150,000 top prize.

Defending champion Mark Allen has withdrawn due to personal reasons, with Ding Junhui drafted in based on his world ranking.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Maguire and Stuart Bingham are also in courtesy of their ranking despite failing to win a tournament in the qualifying window.

WHEN IS IT?

The 2021 Champion of Champions runs from November 15-21 at the Bolton Whites Hotel in Bolton.

HOW TO WATCH

Most European viewers will be able to watch the Champion of Champions LIVE on Eurosport, with the event also screened on discovery+ in selected markets. In the UK, the event is live on ITV.

WHO HAS QUALIFIED?

Tournaments won/qualification explanation in brackets

Mark Selby (World Championship, Scottish Open)

Yan Bingtao (Masters)

Neil Robertson (UK Championship, Tour Championship)

Judd Trump (World Grand Prix, German Masters, Northern Ireland Open, Gibraltar Open)

John Higgins (Players Championship)

Mark Williams (WST Pro Series, British Open)

Kyren Wilson (2020-21 Championship League)

David Gilbert (2021-22 Championship League)

Jordan Brown (Welsh Open)

Ryan Day (Shoot Out)

David Lilley (World Seniors Championship)

Shaun Murphy (World Championship runner-up)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (world ranking)

Stephen Maguire (world ranking)

Ding Junhui (world ranking)

Stuart Bingham (world ranking)

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The players are split into four groups of four players, with one group played on each day. Each group will feature two semi-finals played over seven frames, followed by a final played over 11 frames.

The four group winners proceed to the best-of-11 semi-finals and the final is best-of-19 frames.

PRIZE MONEY

The winner will receive £150,000 with the runner-up set to take home £60,000. Semi-finalists will receive £30,000, with group runners-up collecting £17,500 and first round losers landing £12,500.

