Judd Trump completed his second straight whitewash to reach the Champion of Champions final with a routine 6-0 win over Kyren Wilson on Friday then insisted he has yet to hit top form.

Trump made breaks of 88, 82 and 88 in the first semi-final to overwhelm world number five Wilson, who could not maintain the heavy scoring that saw him contribute three centuries in a 6-4 win over Neil Robertson on Tuesday evening.

Since losing the first frame to David Lilley in a 4-1 win on Monday, Trump has won 16 straight frames including a 6-0 drubbing of Ryan Day in the Group 1 final when he knocked in runs of 104, 67, 68, 52 and 61.

He will face four-times world champion John Higgins or Masters holder Yan Bingtao in Sunday's final with a warning to his next opponent that he has plenty left in the tank.

"I've not really stepped out of second or third gear. I've been consistent, I've played okay, but haven't played anything special," said Trump, who is chasing his first title at the event.

"I've just been how I've been all season. In a couple of events, I've made little mistakes to get knocked out, but I've been nowhere near my brilliant best.

"I've just managed to get that match play under my belt over the last two or three years, to battle through when you are not playing to your absolute best

"At the moment, my B and C game is good enough to compete with the top players."

