Judd Trump swept aside Kyren Wilson 6-0 in their semi-final of the Cazoo Champion of Champions.

World number one Trump raced into a comfortable lead in his best of 11 match against Wilson when he won three consecutive frames.

Trump took the first frame 66-16, and then hit a break of 88 in order to double his lead.

He then secured the third frame 61-18, just three more frames from victory and a passage to the finals.

Another excellent break, this time of 82, moved Trump into a 4-0 lead with the Kettering man struggling to get anything of note on the board.

WIlson then put up some resistance in an epic fifth frame, the longest of the game so far, which Trump was able to secure 69-49 after a slog from both players.

There was only a little fightback in the sixth and final frame of the night and the match, as Trump’s break of 88 was more than enough to cancel out Wilson’s total of 38.

He will now play in Sunday’s final against the winner of Saturday’s semi between John Higgins and Yan Bingtao.

