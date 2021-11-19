Stay tuned for live comments from 18:45 GMT on Friday

'It's not me he's got to worry about' – O’Sullivan says he is not Higgins’ biggest threat

Ronnie O’Sullivan says he is not John Higgins’ biggest threat to future success as the Scot beat the six-time world champion 6-1 at the Champion of Champions.

The win for Higgins saw him set up a semi-final showdown with Yan Bingtao. The resounding victory comes just a matter of weeks after the 46-year-old said following his English Open final defeat against Neil Robertson.

O’Sullivan showered his opponent with praise after their clash, saying the Scot was too good on the night, but added that it was now younger players – such as Yan – rather than himself that provided a greater threat to Higgins adding further titles to his already impressive haul.

"He was too good, and I didn't do enough when I had chances," said O'Sullivan.

I was missing so many balls.

"He always seems to play good stuff against me. I know I need to be at my best, and I wasn't tonight. I missed a few opportunities, but I don't think I was cueing well enough tonight,” added O’Sullivan.

The six-time world champion was asked whether he thought Higgins could win more titles after the Scot claimed he had “not really got it at this level” after his defeat to Robertson earlier in November.

"You'd think so, but it's going to be a different game against Yan,” added O’Sullivan.

It's the younger ones that have got nothing to lose, they're the hard games. It's not me he's got to worry about, it's the others. He's got to do it against them if he's going to start winning titles.

Higgins: ‘I’ve not really got it at this level’

'I know if I play to my best, I'll win' - Trump

Judd Trump admits he is desperate to add the Champion of Champions trophy to his burgeoning haul of snooker silverware.

The 2019 world champion has lifted 22 ranking titles and the Masters, but has yet to claim the coveted prize with defeats to Ronnie O'Sullivan (10-7) in 2014 and Neil Robertson (10-9) in 2019 narrowly denying him at the final hurdle.

Trump looks in the mood to go one better this week in the race for the £150,000 top prize in Bolton as he followed up a 4-1 win over world seniors champion David Lilley with a 6-0 whitewash of Ryan Day on Monday night that included breaks of 104, 67, 68, 52 and 61.

"This event is special because when you look down at all the winners, it is always the big names that have won this," said the world number two.

"I think Mark Allen produced a great standard in (winning) the last final, you've seen some great finals with Ronnie and the final with me and Neil was a good one.

"I need to top that this year and it is one I need to tick off the list. I'm trying to win every event on the calendar and this would be a real special one for me.

"I always enjoy coming to this event. It will be a dream of mine to win this event, but I can sit back, relax and know I'm coming back on Friday.

"I know if I play to my best, I'll win."

Semi-finals

November 19 - 19:00

19:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

November 20 -19:00

19:00 - Yan Bingtao vs John Higgins

