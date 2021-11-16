DAY 1 RECAP
Judd Trump cruised to a 6-0 win over Ryan Day to reach the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions in Bolton.
Ad
World No 2 Trump opened the group final match with a break of 104 and followed up with four half-century breaks as he eased to a comfortable win. Trump will now wait to see who he faces in the last four, with Neil Robertson and Mark Williams in action later on Tuesday and Ronnie O'Sullivan playing on Thursday.
Champion of Champions
'This would be special for me' – Trump dreaming of Champion of Champions glory
Having started out slowly in his win over David Lilley earlier in the day, Trump looked a different animal against Day, who had beaten Stephen Maguire to make the quarter-finals.
Schedule and results
November 15
- 13:00 - Judd Trump 4-1 David Lilley
- 14:00 - Stephen Maguire 2-4 Ryan Day
- 19:00 - Judd Trump 6-0 Ryan Day
November 16
- 13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams
- 14:00 - Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown
- 19:00 - Neil Robertson / Mark Williams v Kyren Wilson / Jordan Brown
November 17
- 13:00 - Mark Selby v David Gilbert
- 14:00 - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao
- 19:00 - Mark Selby / David Gilbert v Shaun Murphy / Yan Bingtao
November 18
- 13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
- 14:00 - John Higgins v Ding Junhui
- 19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan / Stuart Bingham v John Higgins / Ding Junhui
Champion of Champions
Trump cruises past Day to reach Champion of Champions semis
Champion of Champions
Below-par Trump wins opener against Lilley to set up Day clash
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad