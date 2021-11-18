Higgins 4-3 Ding

So we will return just before 7pm with that O'Sullivan and Higgins Group 3 final. Will be fascinating. Neither men at their best today, but both doing enough to complete their progress. The winner will meet Yan Bingtao in the semi-finals on Saturday night.

Higgins 4-3 Ding

Not vintage Higgins, but does enough to get the victory against the odds. Looked all at sea, but somehow gets the win. Which all good champions do.

Higgins 3-3 Ding (58-13)

Higgins slots the red he needs and it looks like he'll be facing Ronnie O'Sullivan this evening. Ding needs one snooker.

Higgins 3-3 Ding (53-13)

The Scotsman showing his quality and class to move to the cusp of a remarkable victory.

Higgins 3-3 Ding (19-13)

Both men have had chances in this frame, but another one for Higgins as Ding makes a mess of a pot on a red and leaves a red over a centre pocket. Can he win his third straight frame to secure a meeting with O'Sullivan tonight?

Higgins 3-3 Ding (19-0)

But he can't slot a pink to a middle bag. Was tough cueing off side cushion. Over to Ding, but black is out of commission.

Higgins 3-3 Ding (19-0)

Ding leaves a cut back red to a centre pocket from his break off shot. Higgins quickly moves to 18 and chance to put some clear daylight between himself and the Chinese player.

Higgins 2-3 Ding (66-63)

Did you expect anything else? From nowhere, Higgins is back to his brilliant best as a lovely clearance of 43 including the black is enough to stave off what seemed like an inevitable defeat. A deciding frame will sort out the winner.

Higgins 2-3 Ding (23-63)

Another chance for Higgins as Ding misses a match ball red. Can he take out these balls to force the decider?

Higgins 2-3 Ding (23-33)

A routine safety by the Scotsman goes horribly wrong and Ding is presented with a golden opportunity to finally kill frame and match. Nothing a certainty in current climate.

Higgins 2-3 Ding (13-16)

Both men making routine mistakes as Ding misses a red that barely seemed believable. Plenty of drama with the errors piling up.

Higgins 2-3 Ding (9-0)

Well, that is shocking. Higgins on nine and misses a routine black off the spot. Could easily have been 3-3, but Ding has chance to finally get this over the line.

Higgins 1-3 Ding (72-0)

Where there is life, there is hope..Higgins not playing well, but he is not going to give this one up. Ding had chance to launch a counter attack, but could not get job done. We head into another frame with Ding 3-2 ahead in the race to four. A 53 break from Higgins.

Higgins 1-3 Ding (43-0)

Higgins produces a stunning long blue to keep the break going. Looks he is unhappy with his day so far and has decided to start potting his way into the light. Just can't control the cue ball at key moments. Misses a brown as the break collapses on 43.

Higgins 1-3 Ding (0-0)

Higgins with all sorts of problems. Won the first frame, but has been posted missing in action so far this afternoon. Missing far too many easy balls. Ding on the cusp of securing a meeting with Ronnie O'Sullivan this evening.

Higgins 1-2 Ding (22-0)

Higgins in for a few points early in the fourth frame, but no quick kill. Nice safety shot poses Ding a few questions as he weighs up his options. Brilliant shot from the Chinese player to leave white on the top cushion.

Higgins 1-1 Ding (1-77)

A break of 53 from Ding for a 2-1 lead. Higgins not fully switched on so far this afternoon and the former UK champion looks nice and compact among the balls.

Higgins 1-1 Ding (1-63)

Ding slamming the chalk on the table during shots in this break, but he is making good progress. Higgins not in top gear and has given Ding the breathing space to find his way into this match.

Higgins 1-1 Ding (0-0)

Ding levels the match at 1-1. Sell-out crowd enjoying this action as much as the first game. Yet to catch fire.

Higgins 1-0 Ding (2-50)

Ding just scrapping for bits and pieces at moment. Leaves himself with a mid-range yellow which doesn't drop, but Higgins can't slot a green to a middle bag. Chance gone. Ding should cash in here to restore parity at 1-1.

Higgins 1-0 Ding (0-0)

Both men had a couple of chances in the opening frame before Higgins assumed control.

Higgins 0-0 Ding (66-9)

Quality contribution from Higgins. The four-times world champion is going to claim this first frame with a break of 66.

Higgins 0-0 Ding (21-0)

Edgy start to this match, but Higgins produces a few brilliant pots to get the break up and running.

Higgins 0-0 Ding (0-0)

Quick break for a cuppa. And we are back at it with John Higgins meeting Ding Junhui. Winner faces O'Sullivan tonight over the best-of-11 frames.

O'SULLIVAN 4-2 BINGHAM

Rocket Ronnie prevails with a 4-2 win. Into the Group 3 final tonight against John Higgins or Ding Junhui. Not a classic match, but O'Sullivan scrapped it out to grab the victory.

O'SULLIVAN 3-2 BINGHAM (50-16)

Well, that was awful from Bingham. Inexplicable error. Reached 16, but then missed a straight red. Looks like curtains here for the Ball Run.

O'SULLIVAN 3-2 BINGHAM (50-0)

All there for the taking, but O'Sullivan misses a red on 50. Didn't expect that error with frame at his mercy.

O'SULLIVAN 3-2 BINGHAM (37-0)

Brilliant long red from distance by O'Sullivan. Early days in break, but is a fine chance to win frame and match with black out in the open.

O'SULLIVAN 3-2 BINGHAM (0-0)

How good is this from O'Sullivan?

O'SULLIVAN 3-2 BINGHAM (0-0)

Bingham holes a long double on the yellow. Brilliant shot. A timely 63 break, his highest of the match, and the Ball Run remains interested in Bolton.

O'SULLIVAN 3-1 BINGHAM (9-52)

Some nice balls slotted by Bingham in this little knock. He is going to reduce the deficit to 3-2 behind. Much, much more composed from Bingham after a long red dropped.

O'SULLIVAN 3-1 BINGHAM (5-24)

Bingham not really making the most of these chances. Struggling for any fluency out there. Technically, the cue action seems to be off the mark too.

O'SULLIVAN 3-1 BINGHAM (0-0)

All going against Bingham out there so far. Will need to win the final three frames to stay alive in this contest. A 57 break from O'Sullivan is enough to win the fourth frame.

O'SULLIVAN 2-1 BINGHAM (38-0)

Brilliant opening red to the yellow pocket from O'Sullivan, but he breaks down on 38 when he looked set for another big break. Bingham nowhere near slotting a red to a middle pocket in response. The 2015 world champion struggling a bit. O'Sullivan back at the table.

O'SULLIVAN 2-1 BINGHAM (0-0)

What has Bingham got in response to this?

O'SULLIVAN 1-1 BINGHAM (95-0)

A brilliant 95 break from Rocket Ronnie. And that is 2-1 to the 37-times ranking event winner. Real super break that. More like it from the legend.

O'SULLIVAN 1-1 BINGHAM (42-0)

Rocket Ronnie first to the punch in this frame. Slams in a pink to a centre pocket as the break moves to 43. So far, so good. Seems to have got the pace of the table sorted. Should make a big contribution here.

O'SULLIVAN 1-1 BINGHAM (0-0)

Crowd enjoying this one. Proving to be a decent battle of wills. First to four frames reaches the final tonight.

O'SULLIVAN 1-0 BINGHAM (1-71)

O'Sullivan narrowly fails to sink a double on the red and that should be the last action of this frame. Bingham staggering over the line in the end, but job done. We are level at 1-1. Both men toiling for top form so far.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Bingham (0-58)

Bit of Ball Run for Bingham. Fortune with a long red, but has fairly made the most of it. Quickly up to 58, but he misses a straight red. Very odd that one. Was on brink of winning frame. Still a healthy lead.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Bingham (0-0)

O'Sullivan doing O'Sullivan things.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Bingham (0-0)

A closing 43 break from O'Sullivan. Like shelling peas in the end. He takes the first frame. Could have gone either way, but the six-times world champion has the early advantage. The crowd loved that.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (30-55)

A quick 42 from Bingham, but he misses the penultimate red to a centre pocket. That was an edgy one. O'Sullivan out of the traps like a greyhound. Needs up to the pink to move ahead.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (30-13)

He can only make 29 with a red along top cushion failing to drop. Bingham back among the balls with a golden chance.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (30-13)

Bingham can't cash in his chips at this visit and has presented O'Sullivan with an early reprieve. Prowling the table with as much intensity as a grand chess master.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bingham (1-12)

We are off and running with this encounter. The crowd giving O'Sullivan a huge reception. And he rams home a brilliant opening red to the yellow pocket, but he misses the brown off its spot. Didn't expect that.

Ready for the Rocket?

Should be a classic battle this one between two icons of the game. And it is a sell-out arena at the University of Bolton Stadium to watch it. What more could you ask for on a miserable November afternoon? O'Sullivan is the greatest player of all time and 2015 world champion Bingham is a devastating potter in the mood. O'Sullivan going for a record fourth title. Settle down and enjoy the updates with us. We are LIVE.

'My love for snooker is stronger than ever' – O'Sullivan relishing chance to set new record

Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his bid to claim a record fourth Champion of Champions title against Stuart Bingham on Thursday afternoon with his passion and panache for potting balls showing no signs of wilting.

For a figure who has seen and done it all in snooker since turning professional in 1992, Rocket Ronnie's love of the ancient old game sounds as strong as ever.

The six-times world champion admits he loved his battle with time-honoured foe John Higgins in the semi-finals of the English Open in Milton Keynes last week despite losing 6-5, but is hopeful he can maintain his form in Bolton as he bids to end his 15-month wait for a trophy.

O'Sullivan could face Higgins for a semi-final spot in Group 3 on Thursday night and is feeling in fine fettle only two months before he enters his 30th year as a professional still at the summit of the sport.

It is perhaps fitting that the snooker GOAT enjoys a spot of green baize grazing when he is far from the madding crowd.

"I had a great week last week and really enjoyed the match with John. I loved being in Milton Keynes, loved running and of course I loved playing," said O'Sullivan.

"I sometimes prefer the punditry side and sitting on the sofa watching snooker these days.

"Even when I'm not playing at a tournament, I'll get my tea and sit on the sofa to watch it with my friends.

I'll say to them: 'Listen, the snooker is on this week so we'll get our fitness stuff done, but at 1pm the snooker is on and at 7pm the evening session starts. I want to watch it.

"We'll do the gym and the running work in the morning, but I always love watching it. I love to see what the other guys are up to. It is great."

O'Sullivan won the first of three Champion of Champion titles when he defeated Bingham 10-8 in the 2013 final, two years before Bingham usurped O'Sullivan 13-9 in the last eight on his way to claiming the world title in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan defeated Judd Trump 10-7 a year later before outlasting Kyren Wilson 10-9 in the 2018 final.

