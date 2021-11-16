Neil Robertson made runs of 65, 100 and 62 as he kicked off his Champion of Champions campaign with a hard-fought 4-2 win over three-time world champion Mark Williams.

The opening group semi-final of Day 2 of the Champion of Champions pitted one of its greatest potters, Robertson, against one of the greatest tacticians of the game, Mark Williams.

Ad

It was, however, 2021 English Open winner Robertson who pounced to steal the first frame from three-time world champion Williams – sealing it with a masterful snooker – and followed that up with a 64 to take firm control of the encounter.

Champion of Champions Champion of Champions LIVE updates - Robertson beats Williams, Wilson v Brown on now 6 HOURS AGO

2010 world champion Robertson missed a chance to take a three-frame advantage when a positional misjudgement allowed Williams back in to cut the arrears.

A share of centuries – a 100 from Robertson and a 104 from Williams – left the Australian with a slender advantage, but the initiative was with Williams heading into frame six.

The 46-year-old Williams began the sixth and final frame with his controversial break-off, but left a long red just two shots later. Robertson duly dropped the red but a loose rudimentary positional shot allowed Williams back in again.

An error-strewn start to the frame saw Robertson deposit a red to the green pocket. However, the Australian missed frame-ball red along the rail to allow Williams one last opportunity to send it to a decider. It was an opportunity Williams failed to take and Robertson cut a tight yellow to the middle to progress to the group final.

Champion of Champions 'This would be special for me' – Trump dreaming of Champion of Champions glory 18 HOURS AGO