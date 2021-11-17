Yan Bingtao has booked his spot in the semi-final of the Champion of Champions after an impressive 6-3 win over Mark Selby.

In a battle between the reigning world champion and the reigning Masters champion in the Group 2 final, Yan drew first blood with a pair of 28 breaks.

Ad

But in typical Selby fashion, he engaged his Chinese opponent in a safety battle and duly converted with a break of 68 to level the scores.

Champion of Champions Selby wins thriller against Gilbert, will meet Bingtao in group final 7 HOURS AGO

Into the third frame and both players missed golden opportunities to take it as they squandered easy reds. It was Yan’s 47 clearance that would be enough for the Masters champion to edge into a narrow lead.

Selby would keep coming back and punished a poor break from Yan with a break of 78 to make it all square at the interval.

Yan edged ahead with a superb 78 break after rattling a long one into the jaws of the left corner which scuttled into the opposite pocket.

Yan held on to take a lengthy sixth frame before Selby replied in sensational fashion, sealing career century 701 with a clearance of 132.

But Yan would not be outdone and moved into a 5-3 lead with a sensational total clearance of 140 to move within one frame of the semi-finals.

And The Tiger did not look back after that, sealing his place with a delightful 78 clearance.

Snooker Selby powers into English Open round four with victory over Wakelin, Murphy suffers shock defeat 04/11/2021 AT 15:15