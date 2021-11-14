Context

The University of Bolton Stadium will play host to the world’s top players for the Champion of Champions.

Ad

Neil Robertson, who comes in fresh from winning the English Open , was the defending champion at this event last year, having defeated Judd Trump 10–9 in the 2019 final.

UK Championship Wilson on record-breaking UK display and being tipped pennies by a British rock star 11/11/2021 AT 15:42

The Thunder from Down Under made the final once more in 2020, but lost out to Mark Allen 10-6 as the Northern Ireland Open champion won the tournament for the first time.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is also in action at this event, as are Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson.

John Higgins is also involved, and the Scot made history with his 800th career century at the event last year.

Schedule

The tournament runs from November 15 to 21.

The group semi-finals and group finals run from November 15-18.

Thereafter, it will be the semi-finals and, finally, the showpiece final.

'Surprising he hasn't won World Championship more than once' - O'Sullivan on Robertson

Group semi-finals draw

Judd Trump v David Lilley

Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day

Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

Mark Selby v David Gilbert

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

John Higgins v Ding Junhui

Schedule and results

November 15

13:00 - Judd Trump v David Lilley

14:00 - Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day

19:00 - Judd Trump / David Lilley v Stephen Maguire / Ryan Day

November 16

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

14:00 - Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

19:00 - Neil Robertson / Mark Williams v Kyren Wilson / Jordan Brown

November 17

13:00 - Mark Selby v David Gilbert

14:00 - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

19:00 - Mark Selby / David Gilbert v Shaun Murphy / Yan Bingtao

November 18

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

14:00 - John Higgins v Ding Junhui

19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan / Stuart Bingham v John Higgins / Ding Junhui

Schedule for further rounds TBC

UK Championship O'Sullivan handed tricky test in UK Championship opener 10/11/2021 AT 12:43