The University of Bolton Stadium will play host to the world’s top players for the Champion of Champions.
Neil Robertson, who comes in fresh from winning the English Open, was the defending champion at this event last year, having defeated Judd Trump 10–9 in the 2019 final.
The Thunder from Down Under made the final once more in 2020, but lost out to Mark Allen 10-6 as the Northern Ireland Open champion won the tournament for the first time.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is also in action at this event, as are Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson.
John Higgins is also involved, and the Scot made history with his 800th career century at the event last year.
Schedule
The tournament runs from November 15 to 21.
The group semi-finals and group finals run from November 15-18.
Thereafter, it will be the semi-finals and, finally, the showpiece final.
Group semi-finals draw
Judd Trump v David Lilley
Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day
Neil Robertson v Mark Williams
Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown
Mark Selby v David Gilbert
Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
John Higgins v Ding Junhui
Schedule and results
November 15
13:00 - Judd Trump v David Lilley
14:00 - Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day
19:00 - Judd Trump / David Lilley v Stephen Maguire / Ryan Day
November 16
13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams
14:00 - Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown
19:00 - Neil Robertson / Mark Williams v Kyren Wilson / Jordan Brown
November 17
13:00 - Mark Selby v David Gilbert
14:00 - Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao
19:00 - Mark Selby / David Gilbert v Shaun Murphy / Yan Bingtao
November 18
13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
14:00 - John Higgins v Ding Junhui
19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan / Stuart Bingham v John Higgins / Ding Junhui
Schedule for further rounds TBC
