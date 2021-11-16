Kyren Wilson made three century breaks to beat world No 4 Neil Robertson and reach the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions.

Wilson made breaks of 114, 112 and 113 as he won an engrossing contest 6-4 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

He joins world No 2 Judd Trump in the last four, with world No 1 Mark Selby playing on Wednesday and Ronnie O’Sullivan in action on Thursday.

Having beaten Mark Williams earlier in the day , Robertson made a positive start against Wilson as a break of 73 saw him take the opening frame.

But the Australian didn’t pot a ball in the next two frames as Wilson took the lead.

A break of 114 saw him move 2-1 ahead and Wilson followed up with a 112 to take a two-frame lead into the mid-session interval.

Robertson hit back with a century break of his own after the break to cut Wilson’s advantage.

Wilson looked as though he would hit back in the sixth frame, but from 30-1 ahead he allowed Robertson back to the table and after a lengthy battle on the blue he levelled the match.

The Australian battled through the next frame to take a 4-3 lead and looked well set to extend his advantage until he missed a red on a break of 40.

Wilson took full advantage as he replied with a 98 to claw himself back into the contest. Robertson missed another opening in the next frame as he failed to pot a red at 36-0 ahead – and again Wilson made him pay to close on victory.

Wilson finished in style as a break of 113 saw him join Trump in the last four

