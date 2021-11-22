Judd Trump took the opportunity to send a cheeky message to his critics after he secured the Champion of Champions title on Sunday evening.

Ad

The world number two, who had not previously won the event, compiled breaks of 63, 62, 61, 74, 51, 68 and 59 to collect a first tournament triumph of the season.

Champion of Champions Trump wins Champion of Champions for first time with crushing win over Higgins 12 HOURS AGO

"It’s an absolutely amazing feeling to get this one under my belt," Trump told ITV after the match.

"The crowd here has been amazing, for a new venue their support has been superb for every player, I think, we both felt that.

"So excited to play in a final, it felt like I’d been on a drought, everyone kept saying I hadn’t won a tournament for a while.

"To get this one under my belt early in the season, hopefully I can take some momentum from here.

Everyone seems to say I only win little events so I wonder if this classes as a big one.

O'Sullivan, Trump feature in English Open top 10 shots

Speaking of Higgins, who lost out in yet another final in what has been a frustrating year, Trump was full of respect and admiration.

"John’s been amazing all season, I’ve been watching him at home getting to every final, wishing I was here. But I think John was in control early on and then missed one or two he wouldn’t normally miss.

"Any win against John is incredible because he’s someone I always admired growing up," he continued.

"Any win against him is special. There have been times when I was first coming through when I’ve been 4-0, 7-2 up and every time he comes back and beats me.

"But it has put me in the position I am today. Any game against him is incredible for me. I love playing him. I still learn from him and I’ve got the utmost respect for John."

'How many players would have played that shot?' - Trump digs himself out of awkward green

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Champion of Champions Champion of Champions LIVE - Trump beats Higgins 10-4 A DAY AGO