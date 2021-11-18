A dominant John Higgins swept Ronnie O'Sullivan aside with a ruthless 6-1 win to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Champion of Champions.
O’Sullivan had played earlier in the day to secure a 4-2 win over Stuart Bingham for his place in the group final, while Higgins had come from behind to snatch a 4-3 victory over Ding Junhui.
The pair of them faced off for the chance to take a place in the semi-finals, where their opponent would be Yan Bingtao.
Higgins hit a break of 86 to go 1-0 up in the first frame, and another impressive score - this time 92 - made it two.
O’Sullivan was able to get back into the game with the first century break of the evening, and in a more balanced fourth frame Higgins restored his two-frame advantage in the best of 11.
After the interval break, Higgins put the best score of the match down with a break of 127, in a sea change from his stuttering performance earlier in the day.
Another huge break, this time a score of 94, put the 46-year old Scot just one frame from an impressive victory, which he duly wrapped up to move into the next round.
