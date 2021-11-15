Judd Trump cruised to a 6-0 win over Ryan Day to reach the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions in Bolton.

World No 2 Trump opened the group final match with a break of 104 and followed up with four half-century breaks he eased to a comfortable win.

Trump will now wait to see who he faces in the last four, with Neil Robertson and Mark Williams in action on Tuesday and Ronnie O'Sullivan playing on Thursday.

A break of 104 set the tone for the match as Trump appeared in fine form.

Day moved 18-0 ahead in the second frame but a missed pink to the middle presented Trump with a good table to score on.

Trump took advantage to secure the frame and soon pressed home his advantage further by making it 3-0.

A break of 68 in the fourth frame saw Trump pull 4-0 ahead before the mid-session.

Day looked as though he would get on the board after the break as he moved 39-1 ahead in frame five. However, he missed a long red and again Trump took advantage after a tight exchange as he edged the frame 65-49.

There was no let up from Trump as another half-century break of 61 saw him ease into the semi-finals of the tournament.

