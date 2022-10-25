Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his quest for a record fourth Champion of Champions title against fellow Englishman Robert Milkins in Bolton on Thursday 3 November.
O'Sullivan is the top seed in Group 2 of the elite 16-player £440,000 tournament (31 October-6 November) – an event he has won in 2013, 2014 and 2018.
Ad
UK champion Zhao Xintong has been drawn in the same group as the world No. 1 and could meet O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals later on Thursday evening if Zhao can overcome women's world champion Mink Nutcharut.
Champion of Champions
O'Sullivan retains world No. 1 spot as Allen claims final place at Champion of Champions
Judd Trump – a 10-4 winner against John Higgins in last year's final – will open his title defence in Group 1 on Wednesday against Belgium's Luca Brecel with new Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen meeting Welsh Open winner Joe Perry in the other group match.
Mark Selby gets the tournament underway against world seniors champion Lee Walker in Group 4 on Monday afternoon with fellow four-time world champion Higgins facing Shoot Out holder Hossein Vafaei.
‘A special one!’ – O’Sullivan collects trophy after winning Hong Kong Masters
2019 winner Neil Robertson confronts Fan Zhengyi on Tuesday afternoon with Kyren Wilson meeting new British Open champion Ryan Day in the other Group 3 encounter.
The prestigious non-ranking event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year competing for the £150,000 first prize with Selby qualifying as the highest ranked player without a trophy.
- O’Sullivan and the middle-aged brigade are only one reason why snooker lacks young stars
- O'Sullivan retains world No. 1 spot as Allen claims final place at Champion of Champions
2022 Champion of Champions schedule
- Monday 31 October (1pm start)
- Group 4 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)
- Mark Selby v Lee Walker
- John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei
- 7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)
- Tuesday 1 November (1pm start)
- Group 3 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)
- Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
- Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
- 7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)
- Wednesday 2 November (1pm start)
- Group 1 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)
- Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
- Mark Allen v Joe Perry
- 7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames )
- Thursday 3 November (1pm start)
- Group 2 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)
- Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Robert Milkins
- Zhao Xintong vs Mink Nutcharut
- 7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)
- Friday 4 November (7pm start)
- 1st Semi-Final – Group 1 Winner v Group 4 Winner (best of 11 frames)
- Saturday 5 November (7pm start)
- 2nd Semi-Final – Group 2 Winner v Group 3 Winner (best of 11 frames)
- Sunday 6 November (1pm & 7pm)
- Final (Best of 19 frames)
‘They absolutely love it’ – Judd Trump secures Turkish Masters title with century
Champions of Champions full line-up
- Judd Trump (Eng) – Champions of Champions, Turkish Masters
- Zhao Xintong (Chn) – UK Championship, German Masters
- Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship,
- Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, World Grand Prix
- Fan Zhengyi (Chn) – European Masters (2021/22)
- John Higgins (Sco) – Championship League
- Luca Brecel (Bel) – Scottish Open
- Kyren Wilson (Eng) – European Masters (2022/23)
- Hossein Vafaei (Irn) – Shoot Out
- Joe Perry (Eng) – Welsh Open
- Robert Milkins (Eng) – Gibraltar Open
- Ryan Day (Wal) – British Open
- Lee Walker (Wal) – World Seniors Championship
- Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open
- Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha) – Women's World Championship
- Mark Selby (Eng) – Highest ranked player (world No. 4)
Prize money
- Winner – £150,000
- Runner-up – £60,000
- Semi-finals – £30,000
- Quarter-finals – £17,500
- Last 16 – £12,500
‘Bigger and better things!’ - Zhao seals UK Championship with another flourish
- - -
The Home Nations series is back and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.
Snooker
Allen ready to celebrate 'special' victory - 'I wonder how many Jagerbombs you can fit in this?'
Northern Ireland Open
Allen fights back to beat Zhou and retain title in front of home crowd in Belfast
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad