Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his quest for a record fourth Champion of Champions title against fellow Englishman Robert Milkins in Bolton on Thursday 3 November.

O'Sullivan is the top seed in Group 2 of the elite 16-player £440,000 tournament (31 October-6 November) – an event he has won in 2013, 2014 and 2018.

UK champion Zhao Xintong has been drawn in the same group as the world No. 1 and could meet O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals later on Thursday evening if Zhao can overcome women's world champion Mink Nutcharut.

Mark Selby gets the tournament underway against world seniors champion Lee Walker in Group 4 on Monday afternoon with fellow four-time world champion Higgins facing Shoot Out holder Hossein Vafaei.

2019 winner Neil Robertson confronts Fan Zhengyi on Tuesday afternoon with Kyren Wilson meeting new British Open champion Ryan Day in the other Group 3 encounter.

The prestigious non-ranking event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year competing for the £150,000 first prize with Selby qualifying as the highest ranked player without a trophy.

2022 Champion of Champions schedule

Monday 31 October (1pm start)

Group 4 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Mark Selby v Lee Walker

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Tuesday 1 November (1pm start)

Group 3 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Wednesday 2 November (1pm start)

Group 1 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Mark Allen v Joe Perry

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames )

Thursday 3 November (1pm start)

Group 2 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Robert Milkins

Zhao Xintong vs Mink Nutcharut

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Friday 4 November (7pm start)

1st Semi-Final – Group 1 Winner v Group 4 Winner (best of 11 frames)

Saturday 5 November (7pm start)

2nd Semi-Final – Group 2 Winner v Group 3 Winner (best of 11 frames)

Sunday 6 November (1pm & 7pm)

Final (Best of 19 frames)

Champions of Champions full line-up

Judd Trump (Eng) – Champions of Champions, Turkish Masters

Zhao Xintong (Chn) – UK Championship, German Masters

Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship,

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, World Grand Prix

Fan Zhengyi (Chn) – European Masters (2021/22)

John Higgins (Sco) – Championship League

Luca Brecel (Bel) – Scottish Open

Kyren Wilson (Eng) – European Masters (2022/23)

Hossein Vafaei (Irn) – Shoot Out

Joe Perry (Eng) – Welsh Open

Robert Milkins (Eng) – Gibraltar Open

Ryan Day (Wal) – British Open

Lee Walker (Wal) – World Seniors Championship

Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open

Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha) – Women's World Championship

Mark Selby (Eng) – Highest ranked player (world No. 4)

Prize money

Winner – £150,000

Runner-up – £60,000

Semi-finals – £30,000

Quarter-finals – £17,500

Last 16 – £12,500

