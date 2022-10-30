It is time to welcome in the Champion of Champions as the exciting event returns for 2022 with 16 of the world’s top stars ready to fight it out for glory.

The £150,000 prize for the winner will be a big incentive for those taking part in the latest edition of the event, with most of snooker's big names in action this week.

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be looking to claim his fourth title while Mark Allen, fresh from his emotional triumph at the Northern Ireland Open , will similarly be eyeing the top prize.

Judd Trump, who won the title last time out, will also feature as he looks to defend his crown.

When is the 2022 Champion of Champions?

The 2022 Champion of Champions tournament will take place between 31 October and 6 November 2022.

Where is it being held?

The University of Bolton Stadium will host the event for the second year in a row having held the event in 2021.

How to watch the 2022 Champion of Champions?

In the UK and Ireland, the Champion of Champions will be shown live on ITV4.

You can enjoy live text coverage and up-to-the-minute reports throughout the competition via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

What is the format of the 2022 Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four four-player groups and then paired into group semi-finals with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners progress to the tournament semis and then the final.

Champion of Champions 2022 schedule, scores and results

Monday, October 31

13:00 (UK time)

Mark Selby v Lee Walker

14:00

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Mark Selby / Lee Walker v John Higgins / Hossein Vafaei

Tuesday, November 1

13:00

Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi

14:00

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

19:00

Neil Robertson / Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson / Ryan Day

Wednesday, November 2

13:00

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

14:00

Mark Allen v Joe Perry

19:00

Judd Trump / Luca Brecel v Mark Allen / Joe Perry

Thursday, November 3

13:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins

14:00

Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan / Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong / Mink Nutcharut

Friday, November 4

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, November 5

19:00

TBC v TBC

Sunday, November 6

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

