I can't see our first two players hanging around - both Judd and Luca are phenomenally quick. Judd is the defending champ, who qualified by winning this, but also the Turkish Masters and by finishing runner-up in the worlds, while Luca won the Championship League and Scottish Open. There was point during last season at which it looked like he'd made a breakthrough, finally realising the fullest extent of his massive talent. Now, it looks more like a hot streak, but if he hits one this week, the rest of the field should look out.

Afternoon all!

Welcome to another day of glorious snook - and what a line-up we've got for you! Just look at it!

Today’s schedule

1pm – Group 1 semi-finals

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel (Best of 7)

Mark Allen v Joe Perry (Best of 7)

7pm – Group 1 final

Judd Trump OR Luca Brecel v Mark Allen OR Joe Perry (Best of 11)

Yesterday’s results

Group 3 semi-final: Neil Robertson 3-4 Fan Zhengyi

Group 3 semi-final: Kyren Wilson 3-4 Ryan Day

Group 3 final: Fan Zhengyi 6-5 Ryan Day

RECAP

Fan Zhengyi recorded a brilliant 6-5 victory against an impressive Ryan Day in their Champion of Champions group final on Tuesday night.

Day had beaten Kyren Wilson 4-3 in the late afternoon game while Fan defeated Neil Robertson with an impressive comeback win, also 4-3, in the first match-up.

Speaking on ITV4, Neal Foulds said : “I think we’re seeing someone improving before our very eyes. He’d gone off the boil. He’s back, he’s more dangerous than ever.

“That was a great game of snooker from two unlikely sources. It was brilliant.”

Foulds believes that Fan has the mindset to take on the challenge ahead.

“He’s not frightened to beat anyone. He won’t be overawed,” he said.

