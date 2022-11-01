Today's schedule
13:00
Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
Champion of Champions
'I won for my dad' – Emotional Selby dedicates victory over Higgins to late father
14:00
Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
19:00
Neil Robertson / Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson / Ryan Day
Yesterday's results
Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker
14:00
John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei
19:00
Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins
Recap
Mark Selby defeated John Higgins 6-4 in their group final at the Champion of Champions on Monday night in Bolton.
Higgins reached the match with a 4-2 win over Hossein Vafaei, having creaked into gear with a century break in the winning frame, a hint that he had rediscovered some decent form.
Selby, who ahead of the match talked movingly about the passing of his father 23 years ago, is well off his best so far this season, but as a former world No. 1 he could not be counted out.
He had made his way to the group final with a 4-0 whitewash victory over Lee Walker.
- - -
Selby holds off Higgins to make semi-finals
Higgins beats Vafaei, sets up Selby showdown in Champion of Champions
