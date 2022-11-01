Today's schedule

13:00

Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi

14:00

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

19:00

Neil Robertson / Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson / Ryan Day

Yesterday's results

Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker

14:00

John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

Recap

Higgins reached the match with a 4-2 win over Hossein Vafaei, having creaked into gear with a century break in the winning frame, a hint that he had rediscovered some decent form.

Selby, who ahead of the match talked movingly about the passing of his father 23 years ago, is well off his best so far this season, but as a former world No. 1 he could not be counted out.

He had made his way to the group final with a 4-0 whitewash victory over Lee Walker.

