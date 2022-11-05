Fan

It’s a tall order for Fan Zhengyi to mess up the Matrix and stop the anticipated Trump-O’Sullivan final from happening, but he’s got previous with Ronnie. Fan is present in Bolton because of his sensational victory at the European Masters in February, where he beat Ronnie in a decider to take the title.

Ad

That victory made Fan the fifth Chinese player to win a ranking event. Outside of this it’s been a modest career so far for the 21-year-old, who is currently ranked 37th in the world. He’ll start as second favourite here, but having beaten Ronnie before will not be overawed.

Champion of Champions Trump’s title defence intact after inspired semi-final win over Selby 20 HOURS AGO

Ronald

When there are no more worlds to conquer, geniuses are prone to getting bored. Ronnie has been very candid about snooker not being top of his list of priorities in recent years, but if there’s one thing that gets him going, it’s a challenge.

There are no ranking points on the go here in Bolton, but it’s an elite tournament with a load of lolly to be won at the end of it, and the chance to let the rest of the tour know just who the boss is. That same combo gets Ronnie fired up at the Masters, and it’s no different here. He’s won this tournament three times already, and his casual dismantling of the prodigious Zhao Xintong on Thursday suggests he’s well up for a fourth.

Evening folks

Welcome to live coverage of the second semi-final of the 2022 Champion of Champions. It’s been a belter of a tournament so far, with Judd Trump already in tomorrow’s final after his 6-3 win over Mark Selby last night.

Shortly, we’ll find out who will be joining them. In about 15 minutes time we’ll be baizing Ronnie O’Sullivan and Fan Zhengyi for a best of 11 to sort it out.

---

Semi-final two coming up

It's time for the second semi-final at the 2022 Champion of Champions with 16 of snooker's biggest stars now whittled down to just three names.

He faces Fan Zhangyi, who beat The Rocket in the European Masters final earlier this year, with the winner taking on Judd Trump in the final on Sunday, after the 2019 world champion beat Mark Selby

The £150,000 prize for the winner will be a big incentive for the remaining players, with O'Sullivan looking to win a fourth Champion of Champions crown.

What is the Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four groups of four and then paired into group semi-finals, with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners then progress to the tournament semis and the final.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Champion of Champions 'Wow!' - Trump pulls off stunning shot to 'save a lot of pain' against Selby A DAY AGO