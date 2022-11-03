Live coverage here from 1pm GMT – please refresh to see latest updates

Today’s schedule

1pm – Group 2 semi-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins (Best of 7)

Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut (Best of 7)

7pm – Group 2 final

Ronnie O'Sullivan OR Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong OR Mink Nutcharut (Best of 11)

Can O’Sullivan book Fan rematch?

Fan Zhengyi, 21, sensationally beat O’Sullivan 10-9 in the European Masters final earlier this year.

And it is Fan who awaits the victor of this group in the Champion of Champions semi-final after he progressed earlier this week.

That means, should O'Sullivan beat Milkins and then either Zhao or Nutcharut, a rematch with Fan is on the cards for Saturday.

'I like winners' - O'Sullivan includes Federer among top sportsmen of all time

Yesterday’s results

1pm – Group 1 semi-finals

JuddTrump 4-2 Luca Brecel

MarkAllen 4-2 Joe Perry

7pm – Group 1 final

JuddTrump 6-1 Mark Allen

Trump through to semis

Judd Trump says the Champion of Champions brings out the best in him after he returned to top form with a dominant win over Mark Allen to set up a semi-final clash against Mark Selby that he described as “mouth-watering”.

The world No. 3 put in a devastating performance against in-form Northern Ireland Open champion Allen in their group final meeting, winning 6-1 and barely put a foot wrong.

Trump is the defending champion after claiming the crown last year, and he’s already looking forward to facing off against four-time world champion Selby.

“It’s another amazing game," said Trump. "I knew when the draw came out, I was in probably the toughest group, and Mark’s got through his group, so that’s another mouth-watering game.

“And you’ve got amazing players in the other half. When you come to this tournament you know it’s all the top players, all people who have won events, and I think that drives me and inspires me to play well.”

Speaking about his performance, Trump said: “It was a good standard. Even in the frames where Mark Allen got in first, I managed to clear up every time. I know that puts a lot of pressure on the opponent and in the other frames where I was getting in first, I was scoring heavy.

“It was nice to replicate what I’ve been doing in practice out there in such a special tournament.”

