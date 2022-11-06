How did O'Sullivan and Trump reach the final?

O'Sullivan got the better of Fan after the 21-year-old beat him at the European Masters final earlier this year.

In this match-up, O'Sullivan had a stroke of unprecedented luck to start him off, but he routinely showed that he was in a different class, beating Fan 6-2 in the end.

Today's schedule

There will be two sessions today: from 1pm UK time in the afternoon and then resumption in the evening at 7pm.

What is the Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four groups of four and then paired into group semi-finals, with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners then progress to the tournament semis and the final.

- - -

