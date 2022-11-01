Neal Foulds was hugely impressed by Fan Zhengyi’s brilliant 6-5 victory over Ryan Day at the Champion of Champions on Tuesday night.

The pair were in action in the group final in Bolton to play for a spot in the semi-finals at the weekend, and they both put in exceptional performances to push one another all the way.

Ad

Ultimately the 21-year-old Chinese player followed up his 4-3 win over Neil Robertson earlier in the day with another narrow victory, but it was nevertheless a convincing effort with a string of high-scoring breaks.

Champion of Champions Outstanding Fan secures nail-biting win over Day in Champion of Champions epic AN HOUR AGO

Speaking on ITV4, Foulds said: “I think we’re seeing someone improving before our very eyes. He’d gone off the boil. He’s back, he’s more dangerous than ever.

“That was a great game of snooker from two unlikely sources. It was brilliant.”

Foulds believes that Zhengyi has the mindset to take on the challenge ahead.

“He’s not frightened to beat anyone. He won’t be overawed,” he said.

In the studio, Alan McManus agreed with that assessment, suggesting that Zhengyi plays best under a little pressure.

“Brilliant. I thought he was brilliant,” he observed. “He just plays his best snooker in the bigger arenas.”

Meanwhile, beaten finalist Day accepted there was no stopping his opponent.

“He was a bit like a terrier,” he noted. “He came out with 130-odd to go three-two. He just potted them off the lampshades in the second half and I was quite lucky to get five.

“I haven’t seen him play a lot, obviously he won the European Masters but we all remember he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan to be in this tournament.

"I’m sure he’ll go from strength to strength. There was no head dropping, he stuck to his game plan and executed it very well.”

Champion of Champions Hendry praises 'cool as a cucumber' Fan for nerveless finish in win over Robertson 4 HOURS AGO