The Champion of Champions is back for 2022 with 16 of the world’s top stars battling it out.

Despite no ranking points at stake, the £150,000 prize for the winner is more than enough incentive for those taking part in the latest edition of the event.

World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be in action looking to claim his fourth title, while Mark Allen, fresh off his win at the Northern Ireland Open , will also be gunning for the top prize.

Judd Trump, who won the title last time out, will also feature as he looks to defend his crown.

When is the 2022 Champion of Champions?

The 2022 Champion of Champions tournament will take place between 31 October and 6 November 2022.

Where is it being held?

The University of Bolton Stadium will host the event for the second year in a row having held the event in 2021.

How to watch the 2022 Champion of Champions?

In the UK and Ireland, the Champion of Champions will be shown live on ITV4.

Eurosport.co.uk will provide live coverage and up-to-the-minute reports throughout the competition.

What is the format of the 2022 Champion of Champions?

The elite 16-player event involves all the winners on the professional World Snooker Tour circuit over the past year.

Players are drawn into four four-player groups and then paired into group semi-finals with the winners going head-to-head in group finals. The four winners progress to the tournament semis and then the final.

Who is playing?

Full line-up

Judd Trump (Eng) – Champions of Champions, Turkish Masters

Zhao Xintong (Chn) – UK Championship, German Masters

Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship,

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, World Grand Prix, Hong Kong Masters

Fan Zhengyi (Chn) – European Masters (2021/22)

John Higgins (Sco) – Championship League

Luca Brecel (Bel) – Scottish Open

Kyren Wilson (Eng) – European Masters (2022/23)

Hossein Vafaei (Irn) – Shoot Out

Joe Perry (Eng) – Welsh Open

Robert Milkins (Eng) – Gibraltar Open

Ryan Day (Wal) – British Open

Lee Walker (Wal) – World Seniors Championship

Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open

Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha) – Women's World Championship

Mark Selby (Eng) – Highest ranked player (world No. 4)

Draw / Schedule

Monday 31 October (1pm start)

Group 4 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Mark Selby v Lee Walker

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Tuesday 1 November (1pm start)

Group 3 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Wednesday 2 November (1pm start)

Group 1 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Mark Allen v Joe Perry

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Thursday 3 November (1pm start)

Group 2 Semi-Finals (Best of 7 frames)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Robert Milkins

Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

7 pm – Group Final (Best of 11 frames)

Friday 4 November (7pm start)

1st Semi-Final – Group 1 Winner v Group 4 Winner (best of 11 frames)

Saturday 5 November (7pm start)

2nd Semi-Final – Group 2 Winner v Group 3 Winner (best of 11 frames)

Sunday 6 November (1pm & 7pm)

Final (Best of 19 frames)

