Ronnie O’Sullivan insists he has room for improvement despite cruising to the Champion of Champions semi-final with an emphatic 6-1 win over Zhao Xintong.

O’Sullivan secured his place in the last-four of the competition in some style, finishing a 96 per cent pot success rate, hitting two centuries in the process.

Ad

Nevertheless, the world No.1 wasn’t impressed by his own performance, reserving his praise for Zhao instead.

Champion of Champions O’Sullivan cruises to Champion of Champions semi-final with victory over Zhao 2 HOURS AGO

Zhao claimed his first two ranking titles last season - the UK Championship and German Masters - but was simply outclassed by O'Sullivan at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“He’s an amazing player, a brilliant talent and I’m sure he’s going to have an amazing future.

“Hopefully he does because I’ve got a soft spot for him as well. Technically he’s brilliant. It’s all there, so hopefully he can fulfil a lot of his potential.”

O’Sullivan showed glimpses of his quality as he looks to bounce back after suffering early exists at the British Open and Northern Ireland Open.

“I haven’t played really for five or six months after Sheffield, properly,” continued O’Sullivan.

“Getting bits and pieces in. I’ve had so much work on, I’ve grabbed bits when I could.

“I haven’t really got going yet, so we’ll see.”

O'Sullivan will face Fan Zhengyi next, marking a rematch of the European Masters final from earlier this year.

Champion of Champions O’Sullivan opens bid for fourth Champion of Champions title with victory over Milkins 8 HOURS AGO