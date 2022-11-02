Judd Trump says the Champion of Champions brings out the best in him after he returned to top form with a dominant win over Mark Allen to set up a semi-final clash against Mark Selby that he described as “mouth-watering”.

The world No. 3 put in a devastating performance against in-form Northern Ireland Open champion Allen in their group final meeting, winning 6-1 and barely put a foot wrong.

Trump is the defending champion after claiming the crown last year, and he’s already looking forward to facing off against four-time world champion Selby.

“It’s another amazing game," said Trump. "I knew when the draw came out, I was in probably the toughest group, and Mark’s got through his group, so that’s another mouth-watering game.

“And you’ve got amazing players in the other half. When you come to this tournament you know it’s all the top players, all people who have won events, and I think that drives me and inspires me to play well.”

Speaking about his performance, Trump said: “It was a good standard. Even in the frames where Mark Allen got in first, I managed to clear up every time. I know that puts a lot of pressure on the opponent and in the other frames where I was getting in first, I was scoring heavy.

“It was nice to replicate what I’ve been doing in practice out there in such a special tournament.”

Allen has been in superb form recently, reaching the British Open final in October before winning in his home tournament in Northern Ireland.

He was blown away by the top seed but said afterwards that other players will suffer the same fate if Trump can replicate his level.

“He was just too good today, put me under pressure with his safety and long-potting,” Allen told ITV.

“I didn’t feel like I played badly, I just didn’t get allowed to play. He was phenomenal. Flawless from Judd. Completely outplayed, all credit to him.

“No disrespect to anyone else, but if he plays like that he can’t lose.”

