Judd Trump produced an extraordinary maximum break from nowhere in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan.

It was the second maximum to happen at the Champion of Champions after Mark Selby made a 147 against Neil Robertson in 2018.

Trump was 6-1 down to O’Sullivan after spending most of the afternoon on the back foot, but knocked in his seventh televised 147 in the eighth frame.

He started with a thin red into the green pocket and then a dead-weight black into the left middle, before slotting in 14 more reds and 14 more blacks.

The key moment came when he split a pack of five reds perfectly to open up the table with everything very much on.

The 2019 world champion held his nerve and cleared up the rest of the balls to the delight of the crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium, punching the air as he walked off for a breather.

Interestingly, O’Sullivan stayed in his seat and didn’t congratulate Trump which usually happens between players when a maximum is completed

“Perfection, brilliant in Bolton!” said commentator Phil Yates.

“Trump struggling until then, now he’s buzzing.”

Trump went on to win the final frame of the afternoon to trail 6-3 going into the second session.

The players will return at 19:00 with a possible 10 more frames to be played.

