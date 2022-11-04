Judd Trump beat Mark Selby 6-3 in the Champion of Champions semi-final in Bolton on Friday night.

Trump enjoyed a blistering start and had a chance of an opening century, but he squandered the opportunity to pot the blue and settled with a break of 89 to take the lead.

After being reduced to the spectator role in the opening frame, Selby got on the board with a stable response.

He registered a break of 32 before Trump threatened with a counter-attack, but he clipped a red in the way of the object ball and Selby managed to get over the line to level the score.

Trump upped the level of the match a gear in the third frame with a breathtaking three-ball plant on reds along top cushion, turning a scrappy frame into a decisive one as he regained his advantage.

The defending champion stretched his lead to 3-1 with another scintillating frame.

After producing a break of 74 to leave Selby with the task of three snookers to stay in contention, but the latter caught the black with his cue and gave up the point.

As Trump threatened to take a commanding early lead, Selby needed to recover a frame and quick to remain an active threat in the tie.

He did just that as he reached a break of 66 and after Trump failed to land a speculative pot on the blue, closed the deficit to 3-2.

It was all square after a thrilling sixth frame. Selby, with a mixture of grit and luck, held off any threat from Trump and produced a fine pot on pink to bring the game to 3-3.

Trump responded to Selby’s redemption with brilliant effect as he cracked open a pack of reds via the blue and gave himself a chance to rack up some points, and from there he never looked back.

He made it 4-3 with a stirring break of 83 and secured the first century of the night in the eighth frame to put one foot into Sunday’s final.

Another monster break in the ninth frame, adding to his collection of 89, 74, 83 and 114 for the night, helped him see out the match.

Trump will face either world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan or Fan Zhengyi in Sunday's final over the best of 19 frames in Bolton.

