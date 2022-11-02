Mark Allen progressed to the group final at the Champion of Champions in Bolton with an entertaining 4-2 win over Joe Perry, setting up a clash with defending champion Judd Trump.

Ad

There was nothing to separate the two players after four frames, but Allen pulled away in style to take the final two.

Snooker O'Sullivan fined £4,000 by snooker chiefs for 'lewd and offensive gesture' 26/10/2022 AT 15:30

The winner of Allen's clash with top seed Trump, scheduled for the evening session on Wednesday, will face Mark Selby in the semi-finals.

Perry drew first blood on Wednesday afternoon, pouncing on a mistake from Allen in a tight opening frame to sink the blue and take a 1-0 lead.

But the Northern Irishman responded in emphatic style, producing a break of 118 to draw level.

An error from Perry, missing a black off its spot, gave Allen the opportunity to take hold of the third frame and he did just that, taking it 70-12 to go 2-1 up.

Allen’s tail was up, and he began frame four with an almost table-length pot to get started, but he missed a simple red – as he had twice in previous frames – to give Perry an opening.

The Englishman reached 44 before a cut on the pink went wayward, but Allen’s foul on the pink increased Perry’s lead and he saw out the frame to draw level and punish the eighth seed’s profligacy.

A lengthy safety exchange kicked off frame five, but a miss from Perry eventually handed Allen an opening and he carefully put together a break of 110 to go one frame from victory.

The confident Allen then marched to victory with a break of 97 to conclude a confident display and send him into the final.

UK Championship Who are the top 16 seeds for the UK Championship? How key changes affect York event 26/10/2022 AT 10:44