Ronnie O'Sullivan got a piece of outrageous luck on the black in his Champion of Champions semi-final in what was called the "biggest fluke of the entire tournament".

Aiming for the bottom left corner pocket, O'Sullivan smashed the black against the jaws, only to see it somehow slide right along the cushion and into the opposite pocket.

Ad

It got the Rocket on his way in the opening frame, having been down 35-1 and with only a red on the board so far in the match. He went on to win the first frame as a result of the good fortune as he took an early lead in the match against Fan Zhengyi.

Champion of Champions Champion of Champions LIVE - O'Sullivan takes on Fan in second semi-final 2 HOURS AGO

As if O'Sullivan really ever needs any good luck. As the crowd gasped, laughed and expressed surprise at the end result, O'Sullivan held up his hand as an apology to his opponent for the luck.

Not only did the black go in, the cue ball even rolled perfectly down to the pack of reds as his break was able to begin.

"What a fluke!" exclaimed Phil Yates, on commentary at the time.

"He had one against Robert Milkins at a vital moment in the first round, and that, for me, is the biggest fluke of the entire tournament!"

The winner of the match will take on Judd Trump in Sunday's showpiece final at the event after the Bristolian defeated Mark Selby in their semi-final on Friday evening.

'You have to have that intensity' - O'Sullivan on Trump success

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Champion of Champions Trump’s title defence intact after inspired semi-final win over Selby A DAY AGO