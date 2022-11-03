Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a fourth Champion of Champions title began with a 4-2 victory over Robert Milkins in Group 2.

The world champion won this event in 2013, 2014 and 2018, and is now one win away from a rematch with Fan Zhengyi in the semi-final, who beat O’Sullivan in the European Masters final earlier this year

O’Sullivan will face the winner of UK Championship champion Zhao Xintong’s meeting with women’s world champion Mink Nutcharut – who play next – on Thursday evening.

Zhengyi awaits the group winner in Saturday’s second semi-final.

O’Sullivan led the head-to-head 7-0, and by 42 frames to five, going into Thursday’s match against Milkins, but it was the latter who got off the mark first.

Milkins’ first was shot was a foul after O’Sullivan’s opening break, but the Gibraltar Open winner showed incredible composure thereafter – seizing his first opportunity to score a frame-winning 81.

A thinner glance of a red than Milkins would have liked then gifted O’Sullivan an opening in the second frame, and after splitting the pack ‘The Rocket’ raced to an 82 break to level the match.

O’Sullivan did however appear to be wincing during that frame and moving around the table gingerly, but that issue did not hamper him when going on to take a 2-1 lead.

After nine and eight-minute frames, the third one was closer fought, but after Milkins went for power and sent the brown flying off the table, an O’Sullivan fluke helped him on his way to a 60 break.

“He appears to have injured himself in some way but when he gets down for the shot it’s business as usual. He’s cueing beautifully,” seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said on ITV.

Milkins had never won two frames in any of their past seven meetings, and in his bid to move back level at 2-2 he first had to wipe out a 26-point deficit after O’Sullivan had a chance before missing a difficult red.

And ‘The Milkman’ swiftly delivered, recording just his second century against O’Sullivan when producing a sublime 102.

Both players were aware of the significance of this fifth frame in the best-of-seven encounter, but after Milkins was first to get hands on the table it was O’Sullivan who knocked together a sublime 63 when a sizeable break looked tricky.

“There is no one like him that can win frames in these situations,” Hendry added, as O’Sullivan went 3-2 up.

Looking to seal the job, O’Sullivan trickled an opening red into the middle-left pocket, and what followed was a classy 131 to reach the group final.

