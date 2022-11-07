Mark Williams is adamant Ronnie O'Sullivan was not guilty of bad sportsmanship after failing to congratulate Judd Trump for the seventh competitive 147 of his 17-year career during the Champion of Champions final in Bolton on Sunday.

O'Sullivan claimed the elite invitational trophy for a record fourth time in 10 years and a £150,000 winner's cheque with a 10-7 win over Trump , who fought back from 6-1 behind to trail 7-6 and made a brilliant 147 break in the eighth frame of a heavy-scoring joust between the world's top two players.

Despite emulating his 18-13 world final win over Trump in May , O'Sullivan prompted fierce debate by failing to shake hands with Trump after the Bristol man potted the black to complete the maximum with fellow players Stephen Hendry and Mark Allen both critical of his conduct in remaining in his seat.

But Mark Williams felt it would have been disingenuous to shake hands when O'Sullivan was focused on winning the final frame of the opening session holding a 6-2 lead, comparing it to apologising for a fluke when you are not really sorry.

Northern Irish Open champion Mark Allen took to Twitter to support the viewpoint of O'Sullivan's fellow seven-time world champion Hendry, who had earlier berated O'Sullivan during his stint working as a pundit on ITV.

"Look, no one took more displeasure in their opponents doing things well against them more than me," said Hendry. "But shake the guy's hand. He has made a 147, it's in the final and you are 6-1 up. Shake the guy's hand. It was incredible.

"When I made the other one against him he had to shake my hand because it was the end of the match."

Allen chipped in with his own thoughts with 147s historically witnessing players warmly congratulated by opponents, match officials and fans since Steve Davis made the first televised 147 against John Spencer at the 1982 Lada Classic in Oldham.

"Glad @kendoherty1997 mentioned in studio @ronnieo147 not shaking @juddtrump hand when making the max," he said. "I know it’s not a rule you have to but I’m confident saying it’s the first time it’s ever happened. 2 secs to show some respect isn’t asking much from someone who so many admire."

Williams was quick to respond in defence of O'Sullivan after watching him claim his second major trophy in successive months after carrying off the Hong Kong Masters last month with a 6-4 success against Marco Fu, who made the 180th 147 in snooker history before Trump's effort in a 6-5 semi-final win over John Higgins.

"U should tag the ref in he didn't bother either," said Williams to Allen on Twitter, remarking that referee Marcel Eckardt also did not shake hands with the 2019 world champion.

"Like putting your hand up when u fluke, why your not sorry get on with it."

Williams feels O'Sullivan is past his peak, but insists he remains the best player in the world when he feels like it.

"Way past his best and still the best player in the world when he tries. Incredible, like him or not just enjoy watching him play," he said.

O'Sullivan compiled breaks of 120, 118, 105, 97, 88, 88, 87, 85, 82, 75, 68, 66, 64, 60, 55 and 50 with Trump contributing 109, 107, 105, 97, 80, 73, 72, 64, 59 and 52 in a modern classic.

O'Sullivan also moved 15-13 ahead of Trump on their career head-to-heads before they begin their respective campaigns at the UK Championship next week.

