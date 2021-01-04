Stuart Bingham made his second maximum break within the space of two months after recording a 147 against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the Champions League.

Just six weeks on from his maximum at the UK Championship, Bingham sunk the eighth 147 of his career during the second frame of his group match against Un-Nooh.

Bingham, the 2015 world champion, is behind only Ronnie O'Sullivan (15), Stephen Hendry and John Higgins (both 11) in terms of career maximum breaks.

SNOOKER'S MAXIMUM MEN

Ronnie O'Sullivan 15

John Higgins 11

Stephen Hendry 11

Stuart Bingham 8

Ding Junhui 6

Shaun Murphy 6

Tom Ford 5

Judd Trump 5

The 147 was the 165th in professional snooker, and first of 2021 after nine were recorded in 2020.

Bingham, who has accounted for four of the past 15 maximums, went on to beat Un-Nooh 3-0.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a 3-2 win over Michael Holt earlier on Monday, though he did also lose 3-2 to John Higgins in his first encounter.

