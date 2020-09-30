The world number five Allen drew 2-2 with Jamie Wilson and overcame Billy Castle 3-0, but a 2-2 draw with Group Nine winner Luo Honghao was not enough to prevent him from finishing second behind the world number 60 in the chase for a last-32 spot on Tuesday.

European Masters Heart of Gould: Why Martin's rousing recovery is snooker's feel-good story of year YESTERDAY AT 13:24

World number three Robertson finished second in Group 17 on Monday behind 1997 world champion Ken Doherty, who completed a 3-1 win over Robertson with a 3-0 win over Andrew Higginson and a 2-2 draw with Israel's World Cup international Eden Sharav enough to seal his progress.

Robertson also drew 2-2 with Sharav, but a 3-0 win over Higginson ensured him second place in the section behind the Irishman.

“I was delighted to beat Neil Robertson, he is such a class player, a top player in the world, so to beat him was a good start,” said Doherty.

Elsewhere, Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher won Group 11 with a 3-1 win over Riley Parsons, a 3-0 success against Lukas Kleckers and a 2-2 draw with recent World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill, who finished bottom of the group without a win.

Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh defeated fellow countryman Sunny Akani to finish top of Group 19.

Un-Nooh completed a 3-1 win over Lee Walker and drew 2-2 with Peter Lines before a 3-1 victory over Akani sealed his progress.

European Masters Best shots from Selby in European Masters final 27/09/2020 AT 23:14