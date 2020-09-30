The world number five Allen drew 2-2 with Jamie Wilson and overcame Billy Castle 3-0, but a 2-2 draw with Group Nine winner Luo Honghao was not enough to prevent him from finishing second behind the world number 60 in the chase for a last-32 spot on Tuesday.
World number three Robertson finished second in Group 17 on Monday behind 1997 world champion Ken Doherty, who completed a 3-1 win over Robertson with a 3-0 win over Andrew Higginson and a 2-2 draw with Israel's World Cup international Eden Sharav enough to seal his progress.
Robertson also drew 2-2 with Sharav, but a 3-0 win over Higginson ensured him second place in the section behind the Irishman.
“I was delighted to beat Neil Robertson, he is such a class player, a top player in the world, so to beat him was a good start,” said Doherty.
Elsewhere, Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher won Group 11 with a 3-1 win over Riley Parsons, a 3-0 success against Lukas Kleckers and a 2-2 draw with recent World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill, who finished bottom of the group without a win.
Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh defeated fellow countryman Sunny Akani to finish top of Group 19.
Un-Nooh completed a 3-1 win over Lee Walker and drew 2-2 with Peter Lines before a 3-1 victory over Akani sealed his progress.