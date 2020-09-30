The former Northern Ireland Open champion drew 2-2 with David Grace in his opening match of the day, but two 3-1 wins over Allan Taylor and Jimmy Robertson respectively booked his place in the last-32 group stage on seven points at the Marshall Arena.

Former Championship League winner Scott Donaldson emerged triumphant as Group 22 winner courtesy of a 3-0 win over Ashley Carty, a 3-1 win over Barry Pinches and a 2-2 draw with Chris Wakelin.

“It is going to come to an end eventually, but I’m happy with the way it’s going, especially in this one,” said Scotsman Donaldson.

“I started really slowly; the tables are a little bit different as this event uses Rassons but others use Stars, so it took a couple of frames to get used to it but once I get into a rhythm I feel I can beat most players.

“It was brilliant to win this event in March because I had been on the tour for eight years and hadn’t won anything. The lockdown hit just after I won that tournament and if the World Championship had been played, it might have been different. We’re all glad to be playing at the moment, it’s strange times.”

