Yan Bingtao fought back from his early exit at the Masters by booking his place in the winners' group decider at the Championship League Snooker.

China's world number 15, who suffered just one defeat from eight matches over two days at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, beat Martin Gould 3-1 in the final, having beaten the same player in the group stage earlier in the day.

Bingtao joins Liang Wenbo, Graeme Dott, Zhao Xintong, Stuart Bingham and Scott Donaldson in the deciding event with one more spot to be decided from a group which will involve Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The 21-year-old saw off Kyren Wilson and Gould in his final group games to set up a semi-final with Wilson - who he beat 3-0 for the second time on day two. Gould had advanced to the final having got past Jordan Brown and Ali Carter, before seeing off Ding Junhui 3-2 in the last four.

Bingtao took control of the decider with a break of 94 in the first frame, doubling his advantage with a 65 in the second. Although Gould pegged him back, his opponent sealed victory with a 63.

A total prize fund of £205,000 is at stake with players earning £100 for every frame one, as well as bonuses for their final group position. Those winnings are increased for the Winners' Group, which will take place between 3-4 February.

