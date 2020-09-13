Ryan Day began the 2020/21 in style with a maximum 147 break.

The 147 helped the Welshman on his way to a 3-1 win over England's Rod Lawler at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

It is the second maximum of his career, and he becomes only the second Welshman after Mark Williams to have twice scored 147.

His first came in 2014 at the Haining Open.