Graeme Dott narrowly advances beyond the first group stage of the Championship League with a 3-1 win over Liang Wenbo on Saturday.

Liang had already registered wins over Soheil Vahedi and Zak Surety, meaning he only required a draw against Dott to progress.

But the former English Open champion lost the opening two frames against Dott before pinched the third frame. The Scotsman scraped the fourth on the colours to extend his lead.

Rory McLeod, representing Jamaica, is also through to the last 32 by winning his mini league on seven points. He beat Jack Lisowski and Fraser Patrick before tieing 2-2 with Ian Burns, meaning he came out on top.

Dott and McLeod will join up with the world's best snooker players when the tournament resumes in October. Mark Selby is set to get his round-robin group campaign underway on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday 19 September

Group Thirteen

Rory McLeod 3-0 Jack Lisowski

Ian Burns 3-0 Fraser Patrick

Jack Lisowski 3-1 Fraser Patrick

Ian Burns 2-2 Rory McLeod

Jack Lisowski 2-2 Ian Burns

Rory McLeod 3-0 Fraser Patrick

Group winner: Rory McLeod

Group Fourteen

Graeme Dott 2-2 Zak Surety

Liang Wenbo 3-1 Sohail Vahedi

Graeme Dott 3-1 Sohail Vahedi

Liang Wenbo 3-0 Zak Surety

Graeme Dott 3-1 Liang Wenbo

Zak Surety 3-1 Sohail Vahedi

Group winner: Graeme Dott

GROUP 13 & 14 FINAL STANDINGS

