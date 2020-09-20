Graeme Dott narrowly advances beyond the first group stage of the Championship League with a 3-1 win over Liang Wenbo on Saturday.
Liang had already registered wins over Soheil Vahedi and Zak Surety, meaning he only required a draw against Dott to progress.
But the former English Open champion lost the opening two frames against Dott before pinched the third frame. The Scotsman scraped the fourth on the colours to extend his lead.
Rory McLeod, representing Jamaica, is also through to the last 32 by winning his mini league on seven points. He beat Jack Lisowski and Fraser Patrick before tieing 2-2 with Ian Burns, meaning he came out on top.
Dott and McLeod will join up with the world's best snooker players when the tournament resumes in October. Mark Selby is set to get his round-robin group campaign underway on Sunday.
CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE RESULTS
Saturday 19 September
Group Thirteen
- Rory McLeod 3-0 Jack Lisowski
- Ian Burns 3-0 Fraser Patrick
- Jack Lisowski 3-1 Fraser Patrick
- Ian Burns 2-2 Rory McLeod
- Jack Lisowski 2-2 Ian Burns
- Rory McLeod 3-0 Fraser Patrick
Group winner: Rory McLeod
Group Fourteen
- Graeme Dott 2-2 Zak Surety
- Liang Wenbo 3-1 Sohail Vahedi
- Graeme Dott 3-1 Sohail Vahedi
- Liang Wenbo 3-0 Zak Surety
- Graeme Dott 3-1 Liang Wenbo
- Zak Surety 3-1 Sohail Vahedi
Group winner: Graeme Dott