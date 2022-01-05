Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby made perfect starts in Group 4 of the 2021-22 Championship League in Leicester.

Wilson, twice a winner of the competition, had an outstanding opening day of group action, registering four wins and securing his place in the playoffs.

After earlier wins over Lu Ning, Scott Donaldson and Judd Trump, fine breaks of 134 and 135 were made on his way to 3-1 victory over Stuart Bingham, who closed the day fourth in the group after two wins and two defeats.

Selby is also placed well, edging out Xiao Guodong and Lu before dealing Bingham his second loss, a typically composed 129 the highlight.

World No 39 Donaldson was a replacement for Barry Hawkins, who withdrew from the event, but produced a strong opening showing, thrashing Trump and later beating Lu, who remains without a victory.

It appeared like Trump might also end the day winless as the former world champion began the day slowly.

The 32-year-old lost all three of his matches on Table 1.

However, a late evening move to the other half of the arena proved useful, and a break of 69 enabled him to secure his first point.

That condemned Xiao to the same fate as compatriot Lu, with the Chinese pair closing the day with a combined frame record of nine for, 18 against.

The top four finishers in the group will progress to the Group 4 play-off, meeting in semi-finals and a final to determine who then progresses to the Winners' Group.

The three who fail to progress, and the fifth placed group finisher (currently occupied by Trump) are then moved into Group 5.

There are nine more league fixtures to be played on Thursday, January 6 before the play-offs tomorrow evening.

Already waiting in the Winners' Group, matches in which will be played on 2 and 3 February, are Liang Wenbo, Graeme Dott and UK Champion Zhao Xintong.

