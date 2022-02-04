John Higgins reached the final of the Championship League after a hard fought semi-final win over Yan Bingtao, while Stuart Bingham beat Liang Wenbo.

The Scottish veteran took on the Chinese contender on Friday evening for the right to challenge for the trophy in the final later that night, but it was Yan who looked the most impressive at the open.

Ad

A century break of 135 had Higgins on the back foot from the off, and when Yan took the second frame 77-46, it left him just one frame from victory.

Championship League Higgins wins three and loses one as form continues at Championship League A DAY AGO

However the 46-year-old former number one showed his class and his nerve with a break of 56 and then 76 squaring things at 2-2 for the decider.

The final frame went Higgins' way, but he needed all his experience to be on the right side of a 73-64 scoreline after his opponent missed a crucial pink.

Liang and Bingham’s match started in controversial circumstances when Bingham was awarded the first frame as his rival was not at the table in time for the start of the game.

Bingham that setback to his advantage when he doubled his advantage with a 76 break in the first frame the pair actually played.

However Liang came back into contention with some heavy scoring of his own. He hit 91 in the third frame and then a break of 50 in the second to level the scores at 2-2 for a remaining frame.

Bingham was then able to secure his passage to the final with an unanswered break of 65.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Championship League 'Celtic win made it dream day' – Higgins savours derby glory after reaching group final YESTERDAY AT 00:30