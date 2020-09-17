“I’m very lucky to get through, I didn’t play very well,” said 2019 World Championship semi-finalist Gilbert. “We had so long off and then I put a lot of effort into the World Championship so to go out first round, I was devastated.

“I had a bit of time off and it took me a while to get back into it but I’ve practised hard the last couple of weeks and have been looking forward to getting my cue out, but my attitude was terrible today so I really need to have a word with myself.”