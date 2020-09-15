The two-times ranking event winner produced a 3-1 win over Louis Heathcote and drew 2-2 with Stephen Maguire before completing a 3-1 victory over amateur Leo Fernandez, who needed a draw to qualify after shocking recent Tour Championship winner Maguire 3-1 in his group opener.

Dale booked his place in the last-32 group stage at the Marshall Arena on seven points, one clear of Fernandez.

Championship League Hawkins and Milkins top groups on second day of Championship League YESTERDAY AT 21:41

“I am delighted to get through,” said Welshman Dale, whose highest break of the day was an 81 in earning a point against Maguire.

“I had put some work in on the practice table and put some work in. I started off in the first match with a cue action I had set myself to use for the season, but felt it wasn’t me and went back to my old one part way through the match.

"I was really focused, careful and diligent out there and it certainly worked today.

“I went into the last match thinking a draw was enough and as I started the first frame I realised I had to win. I couldn’t get in first in either of the first two frames and was behind in both. Finally, the fourth frame I got in first and I made a decent break and kept the pressure on.”

China's world number 25 Zhou Yuelong won Group Six courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Jianbo Zhao, a 3-0 win over Gerard Greene and a 2-2 draw with RIcky Walden.

Championship League results

Tuesday 15 September

Group Five

Stephen Maguire 1-3 Leo Fernandez

Louis Heathcote 0-3 Dominic Dale

Louis Heathcote 1-3 Leo Fernandez

Stephen Maguire 2-2 Dominic Dale

Dominic Dale 3-1 Leo Fernandez

Stephen Maguire 2-2 Louis Heathcote

Group Six

Ricky Walden 3-1 Gerard Greene

Zhou Yuelong 2-2 Jianbo Zhao

Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Gerard Greene

Ricky Walden 1-3 Jianbo Zhao

Zhou Yuelong 2-2 Ricky Walden

Gerard Greene 2-2 Jianbo Zhao

Championship League Trump makes winning start as Day hits 147 to progress in Championship League 13/09/2020 AT 21:24