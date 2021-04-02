Defeats to Mark Williams and Graeme Dott sent Judd Trump crashing out of the Championship League ahead of the semi-final stage.

The world number one looked well placed to advance after taking two points from the opening day but he tasted defeat at the hands of Wlliams and Dott to crash out.

Dott found form in some style, capping his 3-0 win over Trump with his highest break of the season - a 141 - to advance to the semi-finals.

“I played well,” Dott said. “I am gradually getting better as the group has gone on. It was nice to get the win over the world number one.”

Even on two points, Trump had an outside chance of qualification if results elsewhere had gone his way.

However, his hopes were dashed when Kyren Wilson forced his clash with Zhou Yuelong into a deciding frame, meaning it was mathematically impossible for Trump to advance.

John Higgins backed up his good form on the opening day to book his place in the semi-finals.

The Scot dished out 3-0 defeats to Wilson and Ali Carter to set himself up for the evening session.

